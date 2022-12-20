Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,179,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

