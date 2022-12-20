Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,466 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 221.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,599 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 260.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $95.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.