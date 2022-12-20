Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

