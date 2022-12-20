Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

