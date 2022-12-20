Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

