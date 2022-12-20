Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Featured Articles

