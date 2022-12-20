Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

DIV stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.84.

