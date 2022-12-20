Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6,968.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 330,675 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RGI opened at $176.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $154.21 and a 52 week high of $200.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

