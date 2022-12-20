Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $124.44 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $157.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

