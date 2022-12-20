Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.30 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

