Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,392 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

