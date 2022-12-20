Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 474,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 4.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,026.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 365,651 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,464,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

