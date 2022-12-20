Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.