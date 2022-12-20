Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 218,527 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,527 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $47,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ventas by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 12,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,908. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

