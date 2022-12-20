Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £223.47 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £223.47 ($271.47).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($273.43).

Centaur Media Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Centaur Media stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 38 ($0.46). 295,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,669. The company has a market cap of £55.81 million and a PE ratio of 1,925.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 35.20 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.73).

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

