Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,311. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $285.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

