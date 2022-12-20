Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 21,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,273. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

