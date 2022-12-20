Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $255.56. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $237.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

