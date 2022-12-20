Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,029,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

