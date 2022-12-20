Center for Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,882. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $298.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

