Center for Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WestRock Trading Up 0.2 %

WRK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.