Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 158,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $225,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

