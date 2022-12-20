Chia Price Reaches $30.06 (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $30.06 or 0.00178700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $179.78 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,980,113 coins and its circulating supply is 5,980,113 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

