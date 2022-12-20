CIBC Upgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
HEXO Trading Down 22.0 %
Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.