CIBC Upgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

