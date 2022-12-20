Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $330.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.70. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.03 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

