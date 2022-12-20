Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CI opened at $330.78 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

