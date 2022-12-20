Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 94,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

CSCO opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.