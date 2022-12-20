Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 262,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,510,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

