Citigroup Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Neutral

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.12.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 381,013 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

