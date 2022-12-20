Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex Stock Down 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.