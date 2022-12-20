Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,325. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19.

