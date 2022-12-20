Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

Comerica stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

