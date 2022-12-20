Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.99 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.55 or 0.00198731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $243.84 million and $15.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00114657 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053108 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.92447586 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $18,400,890.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

