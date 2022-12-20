Compound Market Cap Tops $241.06 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Compound has a market capitalization of $241.06 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $33.17 or 0.00197036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00115019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038132 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.92447586 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $18,400,890.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.