Conflux (CFX) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Conflux has a market cap of $48.19 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,821.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00387042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00876108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00093012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00601088 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00269231 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02353403 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,660,727.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.