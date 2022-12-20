Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer Buys 9,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Director Greg Washer bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 226,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 46.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

