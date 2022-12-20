Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0552 on Top Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $1,538.34 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

