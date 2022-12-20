Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.32.

CMMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$64,658,757.56. In related news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at C$844,270. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56. Insiders have sold a total of 5,050,700 shares of company stock worth $8,950,081 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

