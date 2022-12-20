Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Core & Main by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Core & Main by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,231,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 488,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

