Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.53

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 6003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.