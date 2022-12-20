Corsicana & Co. Buys 300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,203. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

