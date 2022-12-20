Couchbase (BASE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2022 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00.

11/21/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,931. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $572.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.