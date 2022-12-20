Counos X Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $333.17 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for $18.59 or 0.00110124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Counos X has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Counos X has a market capitalization of $333.17 million and $307,117.93 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

