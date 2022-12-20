Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $27.63 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,678 shares of company stock valued at $673,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,164,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.