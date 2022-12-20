Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CEQP. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,048.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 69.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 106,657 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

