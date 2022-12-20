Critical Comparison: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8.07% 4.24% 0.20%

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.72 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.12 billion 1.43 $10.06 billion $0.38 16.47

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

