Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $16.21 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021637 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

