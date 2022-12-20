Cronos Price Tops $0.0572 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $13.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00070810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022086 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

