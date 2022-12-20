Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

