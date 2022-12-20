Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

